J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Richard L. Oplinger Obituary
Richard L. Oplinger,90, of Fellowship Community, Whitehall, formerly of Lower Macungie Twp., died January 27, 2020. He was the husband of Marie (Mazziotta) Oplinger. Richard was an accountant at Genesco Inc., Allentown for 23 years until retiring in 1989. Prior to that, he was a bookkeeper at both L.M. Rabenold and Sons for 5 years and Amandus Albright and Sons for 15 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Martin K. and Leoda (Mohry) Oplinger. He was a graduate of Allentown High School and Penn State University Extension Campus with a certificate in accounting. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Richard was a past president and 50 year member of the T.P.A Post Z, a past president and general secretary of the North End Republican Club, he was a 50 plus year member, past state counselor and treasurer of the Jr. Order United American Mechanics, a member and past treasurer of the home association at American Legion Post # 29, a 32nd Degree Mason at Jordan Martin Lodge # 673 and a member of the Valley of Allentown Lehigh Consistory. He was a member of Christ E.C. Church, Allentown. At the church, he was a chief usher for 30 years and held many volunteer positions.

Survivors: Wife, Sons: Brian L. Oplinger and his wife Philomena of Allentown, Dale R. Oplinger and his wife Fran of Walnutport and Gary W. Oplinger and his wife Jane of Nazareth, Sister: Shirley A. Eck of Trexlertown, 7 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren and a Nephew: Michael Eck.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Friday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in his memory to Christ E.C. Church 2135 W. Tilghman St. Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
