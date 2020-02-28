Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Richard L. Rushatz Obituary
Richard L. Rushatz, 77, of Albrightsville, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020. He was the husband of Karen L. (Gehman) Rushatz. They were married 51 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank and Hilda E. (Krautsack) Rushatz. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Albrightsville. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Richard was employed at Mack Trucks for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; children Richard and Amy, wife of Henry McFadden; granddaughters, Riley, Allie, Leanne, Sarah Grace, and Gabbi; brothers, Alfred and Jon.

Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, PO Box 200, Albrightsville, PA 18210 or to a .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020
