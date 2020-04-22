Richard L. Sceurman
Richard L. Sceurman, 88, of Topton and formerly of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was the husband of the late Dorothea G. (Kohler) Sceurman, who died in 1994. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Connell) Sceurman. Richard was a 1949 graduate of Allentown High School. He served his country honorably for 20 years in the U.S. Navy, participating in the Korean Conflict. Richard worked as a computer technician for the Control Data Company in Bethlehem and later at the U.S. Navy shipyard in Philadelphia, retiring in 1993. He enjoyed woodworking, movies and Jazz concerts. Survivors: Daughters, Dee M. Fink and her husband Thomas of Topton and Cynthia G. Sceurman of Philadelphia; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Felegy, Matthew Fink, Shannon Carl, Tyler Fink, Megan Fink, Jacob Fink and Jamie Murphy; 7 great-grandchildren; nephews, David and Peter Link. Richard was preceded in death by a sister Regina Link. Services: Due to gathering restrictions, a graveside service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
