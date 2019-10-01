|
|
Richard L. Steager, 79, of Emmaus, died Sept. 28, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. He was the husband of Ilsemarie "Terry" (Eilts) Steager. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Kenneth S.E. and Beulah C. (Hunsicker) Steager. He honorably served his country in the Army for 25 years, reaching the rank of Sergeant 1st Class and served during Vietnam. He later was a life insurance salesman in Germany for 20 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of the Emmaus VFW and the NCOA. Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Terry; son, Lars Richard Steager of Emmaus; daughter, Carolyn Steager of Germany; brother, Donald Steager of Laurys Station; sister, Patricia wife of Elwood Bittner of Allentown. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Steager and brothers, Kenneth Steager, Jr. and Edward "Nookie" Steager. Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Thur., Oct. 3, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Fairview Cemetery, Macungie. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019