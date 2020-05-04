Richard Link, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away May 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Jean N. (Pierson) Link. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Rosamond (Brosky) Link. Richard graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and attended Bethlehem Business School. Richard served in the U.S. Army 187th Infantry Regiment "Rakkasans" Airborne Combat Team during the Korean War. Richard worked at Hess's Dept. Store as a Shoe Purchaser and then he worked for many years as an electrician. He was part of the IBEW Local 375. Richard was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church.



Survivors: Children- David Link of Bethlehem, Steven Link of Bethlehem, Cynthia Evans and husband Richard of Bethlehem, Paul and wife Angela of Kreidersville, Matthew and wife Theresa of Schnecksville; 9 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren; sisters- Nancy, Connie and Mary-Anne. He was predeceased by his sons- Richard and Timothy Link, a grandson- David B. Link, brother- Joseph and sister- Betty.



Services will be Private for the family with a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.



