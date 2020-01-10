Home

ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Richard M. Szoke


1941 - 2020
Richard M. Szoke Obituary
Mr. Richard M. Szoke, 78, of Palmerton, Pa., passed away Tuesday, January 7th at his residence. Born in Palmerton, Pa. on Wednesday, June 11, 1941, he was a son of the late Michael & Mary (Butch) Szoke. He served our country with the US Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis and during the Viet Nam War attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. He retired from the New Jersey Zinc Co/Horsehead Industries as a general laborer. Richard formerly attended church services at Zion UCC, Lehighton. He was a Life member of both, the Lehigh Fire Co. #1, and The Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club. He was a social member of The Blue Ridge Rod & Gun Club, The Roosevelt Democratic Club, & The Palmerton Hungarian Club. Surviving are 2 sons, Lance J. Szoke & his wife Jennifer of Jim Thorpe, Richard W. Szoke of Palmerton, a step-sister, Anna, wife of Randy Fowler of North Carolina, a step-brother, Michael Szoke of South Carolina, & a grandson, Logan Szoke. A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service in his honor will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11 a.m. at The Ovsak FH, 190 S. 4th St. Lehighton with the Reverend Mark Akers officiating. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO will follow the services in the Lehighton Cemetery, 4th & Alum St., Lehighton, Pa. Memorial Contributions in his honor may be made to Freedom Community Church, C/O The Lehighton Recreation Center, 243 S. 8th St., Lehighton, Pa. 18235 or The 712 S. Keyser Ave. Scranton, Pa. 18517. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020
