Richard M. Trauger, age 87, of Sellersville, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Brookdale Dublin. He was the beloved husband of Marcella (Eisbrenner) Trauger with whom he shared over 63 years of marriage.
Born May 30, 1933 in Perkasie, he was a son of the late Miriam (Mann) Trauger Bastian.
In addition to his wife, Marcella; he is survived by his children, Michael Alan Trauger and his wife Linda, and Jon William Trauger; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 sister. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford.
Services for Richard will be private.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to either St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 25 East Church Street, Sellersville, PA 18960, or Brookdale Dublin, 160 Elephant Road, Dublin, PA 18917, or Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School Road, Ste. 315, Wayne PA 19087.
