Thank you for being such a great father-in-law.

I've got so many found memories and stories about you.

The funnest had to be when I was driving Dick, Jackie and Suzie (the rescued dog) from Arizona to Florida in 2013. Dick decided to pump the gas while I had to take care of relieving my morning coffee in Baytown Texas. He put his credit card where the receipts come out at the gas pump. Only one attendant was working and could not open the pump. So I began to fish the credit card out with my multi-tool and Baytown's finest came to question me much to the Dick's embarrassment. I badged them and Dick could not believe that one of the Officers graduated from the Same College I did. We all laughed the remainder of the move over that shafu.

Thank you for that great daughter I married.

RIP Dick and remember to take that lens cap off.

Larry Dison

Family