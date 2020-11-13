1/2
Richard Mantz
Richard (Dick) Mantz, 88, passed away on November 2, 2020 in St Cloud, Florida. Dick was born and raised in Allentown and graduated from William Allen High School.

He was an award-winning photographer for the Morning Call/ Evening Chronicle. For many years he enjoyed judging the photography section of the National Art Contest. When he retired he was one of the photo editors for the newspaper.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Mantz. He is survived by his children Richard II of Fresno, California, Dr. Tim (Dr. Kathy) of Malvern, Pa., Debbie Dison (Larry) of Louisville, Ky, and grandchildren Destiny and Joseph.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
November 12, 2020
Sorry to hear of Dick's passing. In this 1980 photo, Dick and I are out on the Delaware River at Philadelphia. We were researching a story about how the Pennsylvania drought was allowing salt water to advance upstream on the lower Delaware, which threatened upstream municipal drinking water supplies. Dick and I worked on countless assignments together for many years. He always was the epitome of calm, no matter what the story or deadline pressure. I always considered him unflappable. Rest in peace, my friend.
Randy Kraft
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Thank you for being such a great father-in-law.
I've got so many found memories and stories about you.
The funnest had to be when I was driving Dick, Jackie and Suzie (the rescued dog) from Arizona to Florida in 2013. Dick decided to pump the gas while I had to take care of relieving my morning coffee in Baytown Texas. He put his credit card where the receipts come out at the gas pump. Only one attendant was working and could not open the pump. So I began to fish the credit card out with my multi-tool and Baytown's finest came to question me much to the Dick's embarrassment. I badged them and Dick could not believe that one of the Officers graduated from the Same College I did. We all laughed the remainder of the move over that shafu.
Thank you for that great daughter I married.
RIP Dick and remember to take that lens cap off.
Larry Dison
Family
November 10, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
