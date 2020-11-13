Richard (Dick) Mantz, 88, passed away on November 2, 2020 in St Cloud, Florida. Dick was born and raised in Allentown and graduated from William Allen High School.
He was an award-winning photographer for the Morning Call/ Evening Chronicle. For many years he enjoyed judging the photography section of the National Art Contest. When he retired he was one of the photo editors for the newspaper.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Mantz. He is survived by his children Richard II of Fresno, California, Dr. Tim (Dr. Kathy) of Malvern, Pa., Debbie Dison (Larry) of Louisville, Ky, and grandchildren Destiny and Joseph.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.