On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Richard "Dick" McGinnis, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital at the age of 81.
Richard was born on January 9, 1939 in Bethlehem, PA to Thomas and Anna (Groth) McGinnis. He was the husband of RoseMarie McGinnis.They celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 14th, 2020.
Richard worked for Bethlehem Steel for many years before starting his own business, Reenie Rich, a clothing company that started in his home in 1967. This business grew into what is now Corporate Images in Allentown.
Richard enjoyed playing the drums in his band, the DownBeats, golfing and fishing, but most importantly he loved attending and sharing any of his grandchildren's sports, activities and accomplishments. There will never be a prouder Pop Pop! He taught them God and Family first always!
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, RoseMarie, daughter Maureen Kohler and her husband Bud, son, Richard McGinnis, Jr and his wife Mary (Fox), grandchildren Meghan Viscomi and her husband Pete, Andrew Kohler, Shannon, Reilly and Jenna McGinnis. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas and John McGinnis and sister Marie Fritz.
Calling hours will be held from 10-12 followed by Mass at noon on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem 18020. Interment will be at Holy Savior Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School.