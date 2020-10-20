1/1
Richard McGinnis
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Richard "Dick" McGinnis, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital at the age of 81.

Richard was born on January 9, 1939 in Bethlehem, PA to Thomas and Anna (Groth) McGinnis. He was the husband of RoseMarie McGinnis.They celebrated 60 years of marriage on May 14th, 2020.



Richard worked for Bethlehem Steel for many years before starting his own business, Reenie Rich, a clothing company that started in his home in 1967. This business grew into what is now Corporate Images in Allentown.



Richard enjoyed playing the drums in his band, the DownBeats, golfing and fishing, but most importantly he loved attending and sharing any of his grandchildren's sports, activities and accomplishments. There will never be a prouder Pop Pop! He taught them God and Family first always!



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, RoseMarie, daughter Maureen Kohler and her husband Bud, son, Richard McGinnis, Jr and his wife Mary (Fox), grandchildren Meghan Viscomi and her husband Pete, Andrew Kohler, Shannon, Reilly and Jenna McGinnis. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas and John McGinnis and sister Marie Fritz.



Calling hours will be held from 10-12 followed by Mass at noon on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem 18020. Interment will be at Holy Savior Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
Prayers and Condolences to your family
Jill Friedman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved