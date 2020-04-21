Richard N. Bauder
1946 - 2020
Richard N. Bauder, 74, of Bethlehem lost his almost 3-year battle with lung cancer on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born on April 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Seip) Bauder. He grew up in Hellertown. In earlier years, he worked at the Bethlehem Fabricators, and he later retired from the Bethlehem Area School District as a head custodian. Dick will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, Linda. He is survived by his 2 children, Richard and Dawn; and by his grandchildren, Robert and Lillian. Dick is also survived by his brothers, Charles of Easton, Bernard (Otz) of Freemansburg, sisters, Dolores (De) DelRe of Hellertown and Nancy Kichline and husband, Tom of Leesport. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert (Sonny) Larry, and sister, Janet. Always a Harley-Davidson guy; Dick loved riding his motorcycles, camping at the shore, and traveling in his motor home. He also enjoyed going to yard sales, flea markets, and auctions; and for many years he loved selling at various flea markets in the area. He fought a long hard fight and now will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Services will be private. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or to any animal shelter agency of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
