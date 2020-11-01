Richard N. Boyer, 74, of Alburtis passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Julie Boyer. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary next February. Richard was born in Coaldale a son of the late Norman E. and Elizabeth M. (Keeney) Boyer. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School Class of 1963. Richard was veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He was employed as a United States Postal rural carrier serving Allentown, Wescosville and the Center Valley areas from 1967 until his retirement in 2000. Richard was a 30-year member of Jordan Lutheran Church, Orefield where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Topton American Legion. Richard was avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the Izaak Walton Rod & Gun Club and a member of the Alburtis Rod & Gun Club. Richard also belonged to the Ranger Lake and Grouse Hall Fishing Clubs. He enjoyed sprint car racing, was an avid Penn State Fan and was a huge supporter of all Emmaus High School events. His greatest joy was attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Survivors: Wife; daughters, Michele L. and her husband Brent Bernstein of Bethlehem, Tara L. Cole of Macungie; step-sons, Ryan J. and his wife Aime Schuler of Lehighton, Kevin A. and his wife Jennifer Schuler of Easton; brother, John M. and his wife Tammy Boyer of Cetronia; sister, JoAnne E. and her husband Terry Miller of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Ethan, RJ, Sydney, Emma, Katelyn, Gavin and Addyson; faithful companions, Hugo and Carley. He was predeceased by his brother Gary C. Boyer.
Services: 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 6th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in the Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. www.stepehnsfuneral.com
Contributions: To honor Richard's love of dogs his family is requesting in lieu of flowers contributions be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.