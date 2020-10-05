1/1
Richard P. Cook M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. Cook, MD, 76, of Macungie, passed away October 4, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Beth (Mullen) Cook for the past 32 years. Born in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Dale W. and M. Catherene (Weaver) Cook. Richard graduated from Hahnemann Medical School in 1977, received his MBA in Economics from UCLA, his Bachelor's Degree from the US Air Force Academy and graduated as Valedictorian from John Harris High School. He completed his residency in Family Practice at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia. He went onto have his own family practice in Perkasie for many years and most recently worked for Zionsville Family Practice for 10 years, retiring in 2012. He served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked as a Systems Analyst in the Pentagon. Richard was a very active member at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Living Wife Beth; Children, Susannah Cook, Patrick Cook and his wife Erin and Jennifer Thompson and her husband Douglas; Grandson, Owen Richard Cook. He was predeceased by his Brother, Donald Cook.

Services: Memorial 12:30PM Sat. Oc. 10th at Milford Park Bible Camp, 6451 Chestnut St., Zionsville, PA. There will be a gathering 11AM-12:30PM Sat at the park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Bethel Bible Fellowship, 418 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Service
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Milford Park Bible Camp
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Milford Park Bible Camp
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved