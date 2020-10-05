Richard P. Cook, MD, 76, of Macungie, passed away October 4, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Beth (Mullen) Cook for the past 32 years. Born in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Dale W. and M. Catherene (Weaver) Cook. Richard graduated from Hahnemann Medical School in 1977, received his MBA in Economics from UCLA, his Bachelor's Degree from the US Air Force Academy and graduated as Valedictorian from John Harris High School. He completed his residency in Family Practice at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia. He went onto have his own family practice in Perkasie for many years and most recently worked for Zionsville Family Practice for 10 years, retiring in 2012. He served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked as a Systems Analyst in the Pentagon. Richard was a very active member at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus.



Survivors: Living Wife Beth; Children, Susannah Cook, Patrick Cook and his wife Erin and Jennifer Thompson and her husband Douglas; Grandson, Owen Richard Cook. He was predeceased by his Brother, Donald Cook.



Services: Memorial 12:30PM Sat. Oc. 10th at Milford Park Bible Camp, 6451 Chestnut St., Zionsville, PA. There will be a gathering 11AM-12:30PM Sat at the park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Bethel Bible Fellowship, 418 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store