Richard P. Dorney, 88, of Center Valley passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown. He was the husband of Eunice M. (McKee) Dorney. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary last December. Born at home on August 6, 1930 in Cetronia, he was a son of the late Warren P. and Mabel (Stauffer) Dorney. The family business, Dorney Printing was started as a hobby by his father for his sons when they were teenagers. The business grew and then merged with Day-Timers. Richard was employed by the family business for many years before retiring in 1995 as the Director of Manufacturing. Even though he was a successful businessman he was a very humble man. Richard was a former member of St. Matthew's E.C. Church where he was very active, then became a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus. He was enlisted as a Private in the Army National Guard. In August of 1950 he was ordered into active duty an was deployed to Korea. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class and was awarded the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal for his service. After retirement he took up woodworking, gardening and made lots of handmade chocolates, giving them to family and friends to enjoy. His primary passion was his family and he prayed for them by name every day. He was always concerned that he was living his life pleasing the God he loved.
Survivors: Wife; sons, Kerry A. Dorney and his wife Robin of Whitehall, Richard P. Dorney and his wife Shelia of Schnecksville; stepsons, Thomas E. Foulds, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Macungie, Timothy I. Foulds of Allentown; brother, William Dorney and his wife Bernie of Emmaus; sisters, Betty Grey of Allentown, Jean Walk and her husband Allen of East Texas, Nancy Steltz of Macungie; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Entombment with military honors will be in the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Bethel Bible Fellowship Church 418 Elm St. Emmaus, 18049 or Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019