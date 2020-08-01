1/1
Richard P. Holben
1936 - 2020
Richard Phillip Holben 83 of Zionsville passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospice 17th Street on Thursday 7-30-2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara Reichard Holben to whom he was married for 57 years. Born 12-30-1936 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Dorothy and Harold Holben. He graduated from Muhlenberg College. He served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He along with his brother Michael owned and operated Holben Printing Inc. After selling the family business he worked for Day-Timers for over 20 years as a Purchasing Manager. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving on many committees. Richard is survived by his daughter Jill (Geoffrey) O'Brien, son Matthew Holben, and daughter Anne (Mark) Helpinstill. He was the proud grandfather to Taylor, Mackenzie, and Rileigh O'Brien, and Tyler and Brooke Helpinstill. Brother to Patricia Eckert (late Dr Donald Eckert), and brother-in-law to Richard (Kathleen) Reichard, predeceased by his brother Michael (Carol Daniels). Lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and many good friends. In retirement Dick loved sitting on the patio taking in the outdoors and watering Jill's many plants from his chair, sneaking treats, bedtime ice cream, watching the Phillies, and the Eagles and most importantly watching his grandchildren at anything they did. Services will be private with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Grace Lutheran Church, Macungie in honor of Richard or making a donation in support of the charity of your choice. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2020.
July 31, 2020
John J. Scrizzi
Coworker
