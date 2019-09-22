Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Richard P. Karasiewicz


1937 - 2019
Richard P. Karasiewicz Obituary
Richard P. Karasiewicz, 82, Formerly of Monmouth Junction, NJ, passed away on September 20, 2019, at his residence in Fellowship Community in Whitehall, PA. Born March 27, 1937 in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the late Francis Edward and Mary (Solack) Karasiewicz. He was the husband of Rowena (Okeefe) Karasiewicz with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.

Richard was most recently employed by National Can Co. of Fairless Hills, PA as a printer. Prior to that he was employed by the former Continental Can Co. of Patterson, NJ. Richard was an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. He was also an avid fan of Rutgers Football and held season tickets for many years.

Surviving are Wife, Rowena. Son Richard S. and wife Heidi. Brother, Edward. Grandson, Robert and wife Megan, Granddaughter Jaimie and husband Josh. 4 great-granddaughters, Sister-in-law Barb, Brother-in-law Virgil (Juggy), and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son James and a sister Barbara.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Richard's memory to The Elk's National Foundation C/O the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
