Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Katcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Katcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. Katcher Obituary
Richard P. Katcher, 63, of Catasauqua, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was born in New York a son of the late Paul and Mildred Katcher. Richard was a warehouse manager for Aloia Wholesale, Whitehall.

Survivors: Brother, Paul R. and his wife Donna J. Katcher of Allentown; sister-in-law, Marcia Katcher of Allentown. He was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey Katcher.

Services: 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 27th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: c/o the funeral home to assist Richard's family with funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now