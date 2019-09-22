|
|
Richard P. Katcher, 63, of Catasauqua, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was born in New York a son of the late Paul and Mildred Katcher. Richard was a warehouse manager for Aloia Wholesale, Whitehall.
Survivors: Brother, Paul R. and his wife Donna J. Katcher of Allentown; sister-in-law, Marcia Katcher of Allentown. He was predeceased by his brother Jeffrey Katcher.
Services: 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 27th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: c/o the funeral home to assist Richard's family with funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019