Richard P. Saylor Sr.
1927 - 2020
Richard P. Saylor, Sr. 93, of Schnecksville, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Georgene A. (Barry) Saylor. Born in Allentown, June 18, 1927, Richard was the son of the late Paul T. and Florence E. (Arner) Saylor. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Richard was employed at the former General Tire & Firestone for many years before retiring. Since his formal retirement he drove school bus for the Whitehall School District for several years. He was an avid hunter and loved his dogs and African grey parrot.

Survivors: Daughter, Sharon L. Kline and her husband, Ernest of Coplay; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great grandson; predeceased by a son, Richard P. Saylor, Jr.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at Zion Maxatawny Cemetery, Kutztown. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
