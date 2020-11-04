Richard P. "Rich" Steiner, 69, of Bushkill Twp., passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Roberta (Thompson) Steiner. They celebrated 47 years of marriage on July 21st. Rich was born on March 16, 1951 in Easton, PA. He was the son of the late Paul Steiner, late Eleanor (Hopkins) Hahn and step-son of the late Allen Hahn. Rich graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 1969; where he was distinguished as the first Blue Eagles player selected to the Big 33 Football Classic; he was a 3-year letterman, all state basketball and football player. He continued his education at Syracuse University, graduating in 1973, where he was a 3-year letterman in football; and was granted Syracuse University's Pat Miller Football Award for outstanding athlete, student and citizen. Rich earned his MBA from Lehigh University, where he also coached freshmen football. Rich dedicated 40+ years at Air Products & Chemicals as General Manager of Strategic Accounts and other various positions until his retirement in 2012. He had a love for antiques and enjoyed tending to his gardens. Rich loved fly-fishing, and making memories in Florida on his sailboat, his other "Honey". In addition to his wife, Rich is deeply missed by sons, Derek Steiner and wife Jennifer, of Saylorsburg, Kevin Steiner and companion Zaiah Kulanko, of Allentown; granddaughter, Alysah Steiner; sister, Carol Andren and husband Carl, of Florida; brother, Larry Steiner and wife Renee, of Virginia; also by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shepherd's Room, 200 S. Broad St. Nazareth PA 18064. Followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM officiated by Rev. Scott A. Hall. Burial will be private. Social restrictions will be followed, face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rich's memory to "Wounded Warrior Project
" and mailed to: P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
