On March 13, 2019 at 52 years of age, Dr. Richard "Rick" Vinci died peacefully in the arms of his loving wife in their home in Easton, PA following a courageous 3-year odyssey living with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dr. Michelle Geoffrion-Vinci, his daughters Sofia and Julia, his sisters Candice Tarnawa and her husband Richard, Cheryl Molleur and her husband Donald, Catherine Woods and her husband Harlan, 5 nieces and 3 nephews, and 4 grand nieces and 5 grand nephews. Other survivors include: father-in-law Paul Geoffrion, sister-in-law Lynette (Geoffrion) DeInnocentis, and brothers-in-law Jeffrey DeInnocentis and Robert Parks. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Rhodes) Vinci and Remo G. Vinci, his nephew Peter Tarnawa, his mother-in-law Barbara (Cashin) Geoffrion, and his sister-in-law Susan (Geoffrion) Parks. Dr. Vinci was born on September 6, 1966 in Winchester, MA. A 1984 graduate of Reading Memorial High School in Reading, MA, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Material Science from MIT in 1988 and his PhD from Stanford University in 1996. After moving to Easton, PA in 1998, he joined the faculty in the Material Science Department at Lehigh University. A respected scientist with numerous publications, he was an award-winning educator who was loved and admired by many. First and foremost, though, he was a beloved husband and father. Further information about Rick and his career at Lehigh can be found at https://www2.lehigh.edu/news/remembering-richard-vinci.Arrangements have been entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. A detailed obituary and other information may be viewed and condolences given on-line by visiting www.bkrfh.com. Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Dr. Vinci's life will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30pm at Packer Memorial Chapel, Lehigh University. For your convenience, there will be reserved parking on the first level of the Zoellner Parking Garage, with shuttle service running from the parking garage to the church, and from the church back to the garage following the service. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations for medical research can be given in Rick's name to the ALS Association (http://www.alsa.org).