Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Guinther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Paul Guinther

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Paul Guinther Obituary
Richard Paul Guinther, 50, of Allentown died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in St. Luke's Hosptal, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Jacqueline Naef. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Marjorie L. (Funk) Bauer and the grandson of the late George and Mabel G. Funk. He was a graduate of William Allen High School.Survivors: Wife; Aunt, Barbara S. (Funk) Granier of Lake Elsinore, CA.Services: Private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown,www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now