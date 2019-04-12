|
Richard Paul Guinther, 50, of Allentown died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in St. Luke's Hosptal, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Jacqueline Naef. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Marjorie L. (Funk) Bauer and the grandson of the late George and Mabel G. Funk. He was a graduate of William Allen High School.Survivors: Wife; Aunt, Barbara S. (Funk) Granier of Lake Elsinore, CA.Services: Private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown,www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2019