Richard Pavonarius, 80, of Alpine Circle, Emmaus, died peacefully Monday evening Nov. 30 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was the husband of Doris J.(Pryce) Pavonarius since January 2, 1965. Born in Phila., he was the son of Charles and Rita (Minisci) Pavonarius.
Richard was employed by Reading Hospital as chief biomedical technician before retiring in 2002. Previously he was employed by Temple Hospital as a research and development machinist. He attended St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. A Navy Veteran, Vietnam Era, he served upon the USS Lake Champlain, and achieved the rank of MR3 (E-4). Richard enjoyed studying the second world war, Japanese culture, watching movies and his cats.
Survivors: wife, daughter Susie M. wife of Stephen Molnar of Northampton, son Richard of Japan. 4 grandchildren, Libby and Mia Molnar, Antonio and Andrew Takahashi.
Services: Services are to be announced. Interment Calvary Cemetery, at St. Ann's Parish, Emmaus.
Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031, or American Lung Cancer Society
