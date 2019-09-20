Home

Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard Pietrafesa, 76, of Frenchville, PA, previously of Allentown, passed away September 12, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Vincent and Olympia (Brigo) Pietrafesa. He is survived by his loving fiancee of 20 years, Esther N. Thompson.

Richard worked for Bethlehem Steel for 31 years until his retirement in 1996. He also served in the United States Army. He was a member of the VFW, Red Wing Hunting Camp, and Mosquito Creek Sports Club in Frenchville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan.

In addition to his fiancee, he is lovingly remembered by his uncle, aunt, and many cousins.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the , , or to the Salvation Army.

Published in Morning Call from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019
