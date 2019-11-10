|
|
Richard R. Clymer, 86, of Trumbauersville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann (Psonak) Clymer for 57 years. Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late William and Martha (Russel) Clymer. Mr. Clymer was an Army veteran, having served stateside during the 1950's.
A transmission auto mechanic for 10 years at the former Cummings Buick, Quakertown, Richard had been employed from 1975 until his 2001 retirement at Bracalente Manufacturing Co., Trumbauersville. An avid classic cars collector and restorer, he had also built and flown model airplanes. He especially enjoyed his weekly Sunday group gatherings and rides with other motorcycle enthusiasts and Saturday morning "Breakfast Club" gatherings at the Quakertown Diner.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Clymer is survived by his cousins, Edward J. Smola, Jr. and his wife, Maria, Sellersville, and Helen (Smola) Roberson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Frances Wilgus, Mickleton, NJ. He was preceded in death by an infant sister; four brothers, Lloyd, William, Harold, and Leroy; and a brother-in-law, Robert A. Wilgus.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, in St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the church at the address above. Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019