|
|
Richard R. Focht, 88, of Macungie, died Nov. 6, 2019 in Mosser Nursing Home. He was the husband of Doris N. (Neff) Focht. Born in Slatington, he was the son of the late Annie (Roberts) and Maurice Focht, Sr. He worked as a crane operator for Bethlehem Steel. He honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris; children, Dennis R. Focht and wife Denise of Emmaus, Diann wife of Howie Nonnemaker of Vera Cruz, and Douglas R. Focht and wife Dana of Macungie; brother, Maurice Focht, Jr. of Emmaus; grandchildren, Eric, Kyle, Scott, Matt, Heather, Kevin, and Ashley; great grandchildren, Bryce, Zach, Ryan, Jayla, Riley, Nora, and Rowan. He was predeceased by sons, David R. Focht and Kevin Focht and a grandson, Jacob Diehl. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019