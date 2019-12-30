|
Richard R. Kline, 91, formerly of Whitehall, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, in The Community at Rockhill, Sellersville.
Husband of the late Mary (Fedorak) Kline for 66 years until her death in 2016, Dick was born in Allentown to the late Robert and Augustine (Hermsdorff) Kline.
A U.S. Army veteran, he had served in Korea prior to the Korean War.
Employed for 42 years as an office manager for NCR Corp., Allentown, Dick was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Allentown, where he had participated with the St. Mary Seniors and other local seniors' groups.
An avid traveler, Dick had enjoyed trips with both family and friends, most memorably, family Caribbean cruises and beach vacations. He also enjoyed playing pinochle and had taught many family members to play. He particularly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Diane Yurasits (Steve), Frisco, TX, Karen Johnson (Chris), Harleysville, and Richard J. Kline (Jane), League City, TX; grandchildren, Chris Yurasits (Tara), Brandy Yurasits (husband, Brad Stoop), Chris Johnson (Jessica), Matthew Johnson (Caitlin), Douglas Johnson, Kyle Kline (Whitney), Devin Kline (Cristina), Katie Kline, and Trey Kline; and great-grandchildren, John, Julian, Colstyn, Carter, Kerrigan, and Miles; and faithful friend, Marian Eustace.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in The Community at Rockhill Multi-Purpose Room, 3250 State Rd., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1031 Fullerton Ave., Allentown, PA 18102 or to a .
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 30, 2019