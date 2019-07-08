Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Cemetery
Bethlehem, PA
Richard R. Rohland


1930 - 2019
Richard R. Rohland Obituary
Richard "Dick" Rohland, 88, of Owens Cross Roads, AL, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1930, in Bethlehem, PA, to the late Ray and Alberta Rohland. Dick was a graduate of Penn State, served in the US Army as a Major, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Dick is survived by his brothers, Robert Rohland (Grace), Thomas Rohland, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two cousins he was close to, Doris Yob and Janet Hoffert.

There will be a graveside service at Memorial Cemetery, Bethlehem, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019
