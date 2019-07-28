|
|
Richard R. Schaeffer, 85, of Bushkill Township, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Veronica E. (Banish) Schaeffer, with whom he shared 40 years of loving marriage prior to her passing in 2008. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Paul Sr. and Margaret (Dugan) Schaffer. He honorable served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Richard was employed by the former Bethlehem Steel Co., where he worked as a welder for 42 years before retiring in 1996. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors: He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Schaeffer and her husband, Marvin Horn, of Bushkill Township; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Veronica, he was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Jr. and Michael Schaffer, sisters, Gloria A. Hawk and Barbara J. "Babs" Parenti, and a nephew, Glenn. Services: There will be no services or calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Richard to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019