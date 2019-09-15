|
Richard R. Schmick, 98, formerly of Kempton, died September 14, 2019 in Devon House. He was the husband of the late Joyce M. (Fisher) Schmick. Born in Cetronia, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Ellen (Fenstermaker) Schmick. He honorably served his country in the Army Air Corps. during WWII. He owned Richard R. Schmick, Inc. for 34 years, retiring in 1985. Richard was an active member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church. He was also a member of Emmaus Lodge #792 F&AM, Rajah Shrine, Macungie VFW, and the Emmaus Rotary Club. Richard is survived by daughters, Shirley wife of Richard Moyer of Catawissa, Janet wife of Paul Mrazek of Macungie, Betty widow of Thomas Ritter of Kutztown, Carol wife of Fred Ritter of Coopersburg, and Cindy wife of Thomas Pappas of Allentown; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 5 sisters and a great granddaughter, Grace Joyce Didra. Funeral Services will be held on Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown, PA 18103. Viewing Wed. 7:00 to 8:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus and Thurs. 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Western Salisbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019