Richard R. Talbott



Richard R. Talbott, 91, of Moore Township, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rita (Connor) Talbott, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2005. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, he was a son of the late Ralph R. and Marguerite (Norris) Talbott. Richard honorably served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He was employed by Clarklift Services in Bethlehem, where he worked for many years before retiring as Controller of the company. A talented craftsman, Richard enjoyed working with stained glass, and he was very proud of his home renovations and carpentry. Survivors: He is survived by daughter, Julie Talbott, of Moore Township; son, Greg Talbott, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Charlene Kinney and her husband, Sean, with whom he resided, and Matthew Belzner; great-grandson, Charles Aiden Kinney; daughter-in-law, Jean Talbott, of Pottstown; nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Rita, he was predeceased by a brother, Duryl Dean Talbott, and a sister, Darlene. Services: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Richard to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary