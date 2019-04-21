Richard R. Tocci, 82, of Bethlehem died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara (Zeitner) Tocci. Born December 1, 1936, he was the son of the late Salvador and Margaret (Kervin) Tocci. He was predeceased by his brother Sal and sisters Lucy and Eleanor. He is survived by his sisters Nancy and Katy.He will be forever cherished by his wife Barbara, son Rick and daughter-in-law Jilly. He was lovingly known as "Gockga" by his four grandchildren, Ruthie, Peter, Thomas, and Andrew. With a warm and gentle disposition, Richard demonstrated generosity and kindness to friends and strangers alike. He was quick to smile, laugh and share his own keen humor. An utterly selfless man, he was content to be out of the spotlight, taking joy in the merriment of others. His grandson Thomas, at age 3, made the astute observation and ultimate summary of Richard- "Gockga, you're a good man."Richard was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and joined the US Air Force, serving overseas in France & Germany between 1957-1960. With his father's passing he was released early from active duty, returned home and managed Tocci Brothers Newsstand in center city Bethlehem for the next 24 years. After the family business closed its doors in 1984, he went on to work an additional 24 years at Key Pontiac in Bethlehem before retiring in 2009. He was devoted to his wife and family and took delight in loving, enjoying, and providing care for his grandchildren. Along with his wife Barbara, he was a member of New Covenant Community Church in Bethlehem. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA from 6-9 pm. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10-11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Christian Retreat, 1 Christian Lane, New Ringgold, PA 17960 or to New Covenant Christian Community Church 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary