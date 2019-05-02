Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Richard R. Yost Obituary
Richard R. Yost 72, of Fogelsville peacefully passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019. On March 7, 1970 he married Judith A. Shenesky to whom he was happily married for 49 years. Born in Allentown, Richard was the son of the late Walter J. and Anna (Plesel) Yost. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph's the Worker Church in Orefield. From 1969-2004 Richard was a member of and Business Manager for the Laborers' Local 1174 and then from 2004-2012 he was the Business Manager for the Laborers' District Council of Eastern PA. When Richard was not working he enjoyed traveling worldwide, spending winters in Hawaii and spending time with his family, friends and the occasional martini. Surviving with his wife Judy is his sister Kathy and her husband Barry Burgio of Bethlehem and their children Anthony and Pamela. Richard has a great niece and nephew Giavanna and Leo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM in St. Joesph's the Worker Church. 1879 Applewood Dr. Orefield, PA 18069. Calling hours will be 9:30-10:50AM in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019
