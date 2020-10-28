1/1
Richard Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Roberts, 77, of Salisbury Twp., passed away October 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Evelyn (Mobley) Roberts, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage on Aug. 14th. Born in Denton, GA, he was a son of the late Wilson and Corine (Hayes) Roberts. Richard was employed at Mack Trucks and Penske. He was a member of St. James AME Zion Church, where he sang with the choir and served on the Missionary Society. Richard was a member of the Cedar Lodge #56 F&AM.

Survivors: Loving Wife, Evelyn and their daughter, Olivia Detlaviland Roberts Mitchell and her husband John Mitchell; Son, Roderick Brantley and his wife Deidre; Sister, Willene Brantley; 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Siblings, Albert Perry, Lillie Mae DeShields, Woodrow and Harry Roberts and Mildred Hyman.

Services: Only family and very close friends can attend on Mon., Nov. 2nd at 11AM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. A viewing will take place 10-11AM Mon. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distance will be practiced.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at 410 Union St., Allentown, PA 18102.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved