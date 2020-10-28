Richard Roberts, 77, of Salisbury Twp., passed away October 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Evelyn (Mobley) Roberts, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage on Aug. 14th. Born in Denton, GA, he was a son of the late Wilson and Corine (Hayes) Roberts. Richard was employed at Mack Trucks and Penske. He was a member of St. James AME Zion Church, where he sang with the choir and served on the Missionary Society. Richard was a member of the Cedar Lodge #56 F&AM.



Survivors: Loving Wife, Evelyn and their daughter, Olivia Detlaviland Roberts Mitchell and her husband John Mitchell; Son, Roderick Brantley and his wife Deidre; Sister, Willene Brantley; 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Siblings, Albert Perry, Lillie Mae DeShields, Woodrow and Harry Roberts and Mildred Hyman.



Services: Only family and very close friends can attend on Mon., Nov. 2nd at 11AM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. A viewing will take place 10-11AM Mon. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distance will be practiced.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at 410 Union St., Allentown, PA 18102.



