Richard Ryzner, 71, of W. Rockhill Twp., passed away Sat., April 20 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. Born in Sellersville, he was the son of the late Chester & Pauline (Vogel) Ryzner. Richard proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retiring, he worked as a mechanic for Advanced Tank Systems. He was a member of the Sellersville American Legion – Post #255. Surviving is a son, Richard B. and his wife Kimberly of Pottstown; a daughter Kelly Ryzner wife of Steven Giannini of Green Lane; brothers Daniel Boden & wife Joanne of Cherry Hill, NJ and Robert Ryzner of Quakertown. Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2:00pm at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. A calling hour from 1-2pm will precede the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368; Woodland Hills, CA 91365. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019