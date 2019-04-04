Richard S. Czipoth, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Geza and Mary (Jakisa) Czipoth. Richard worked for Bethlehem Steel as a foreman in the Ingot Mould Foundry and also as a Dinbokwitz Marine Technician. Richard honorably served his country in The United States Navy. He was a member of Christ Church in Bethlehem and was also a member of the Usher's Club. Richard was an avid Hunter. Survivors: Richard will be lovingly remembered by his Wife, Cory (Tebelman) Czipoth; Son, Charles G. Czipoth and Wife Loriann of Bethlehem; Sister, Arlene Smith and Husband Gerald; Nephews, John Charles, Christopher, Jason, and Ethan; Nieces, Debra and Suzanne; Grandchildren, Tyler and Austin. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 9 A.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Christ Church United Church of Christ, 75 E Market St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Interment will follow at Nisky Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem 18018. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 75 E Market St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary