Richard S. Getz Jr., 56, of Moore Township, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in his home.A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 12 from 6-7:30 pm and Monday July 13, from 10-11 am in the Schmidt Funeral Home, PC, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday with burial in Nazareth Moravian Cemetery. Please visit schmidtfuneralhomepc.com for a full obituary.