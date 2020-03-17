Home

Richard S. Hinkle

Richard S. Hinkle Obituary
Richard S. Hinkle, 63, of Allentown, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Valley Manor Nursing Home. Born in Pennsburg, He was the son of the late Richard J. and Virginia A. (Schaffer) Hinkle. He was a graduate of Southern Lehigh, Class of '78 and was an U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Richard was the owner of the former Hinkle Brothers Painting in Shimerville until 1999. He enjoyed fishing and model trains and was a former Boy Scout Troop Leader.

Survivors: Children, Matthew L. Hinkle, Rebekah L Hinkle and her fiancé, Blane Lee, and Rachel A. Meyer and her husband, Jordan; Brother, Daniel Hinkle; Grandchildren, Krystal, Christian and Abrianna; Niece; Nephews; Great Niece and Great Nephew. He was preceded in death by a Brother, David in 2018.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2020
