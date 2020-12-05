1/
Richard S. Hinkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard S. Hinkle, 79, of Catasauqua, died Tuesday December 1, 2020 after battling various health issues for a long time. He was a loving and caring husband to Kathy A. (Kratzer) Hinkle, and they celebrated 22 years together this month.

Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Brecker) Hinkle and his stepmother Ruth Kohler.

After high school graduation, Richard proudly served in the Marine Corps reserves during the Vietnam era. Upon honorable discharge, he worked as a senior computer analyst for AT & T.

Richard enjoyed retirement to the fullest. He enjoyed shooting pool. He did not have a mean bone in his body. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by his wife Kathy; children Michelle Mitchell, Eileen Gluth and Diane Stires; best friend and live-in companion Richard Seruga Jr.; step-sons: Edmund W.C. Kratzer; Fred (JR.) Williams III; Travis Guy Kratzer Williams; 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by sisters Dorothy and Patricia.

Due to the pandemic, strict guidelines are in place and services will be private.

The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved