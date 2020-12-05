Richard S. Hinkle, 79, of Catasauqua, died Tuesday December 1, 2020 after battling various health issues for a long time. He was a loving and caring husband to Kathy A. (Kratzer) Hinkle, and they celebrated 22 years together this month.
Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Brecker) Hinkle and his stepmother Ruth Kohler.
After high school graduation, Richard proudly served in the Marine Corps reserves during the Vietnam era. Upon honorable discharge, he worked as a senior computer analyst for AT & T.
Richard enjoyed retirement to the fullest. He enjoyed shooting pool. He did not have a mean bone in his body. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Richard is survived by his wife Kathy; children Michelle Mitchell, Eileen Gluth and Diane Stires; best friend and live-in companion Richard Seruga Jr.; step-sons: Edmund W.C. Kratzer; Fred (JR.) Williams III; Travis Guy Kratzer Williams; 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by sisters Dorothy and Patricia.
Due to the pandemic, strict guidelines are in place and services will be private.
The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
