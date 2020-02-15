|
|
Richard S. Jacoby, 75, of Northampton, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born December 12, 1944 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Charles and Stephania (Kolakowski) Jacoby. He and his wife, Marylou (Clancy) Jacoby, were married 54 years. He served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War and worked for Houghton International Oils and Chemicals for 40 years and retired in 2006.
Surviving with his wife, Marylou, are four children, Monica Harris and her husband, Stephen, Richard Jacoby and his fiancé, Donna Gaetaniello, Christopher Jacoby and his wife, Michelle Giaquinto-Jacoby and Andrew Jacoby and his wife, Rachel; two sisters, Eileen Bless and her husband, George and Claire Jacoby; and six grandchildren, Anthony, Aidan, Ryan, Chase, Na'Lani and Isabella.
Services will be announced by the Ashton Funeral Home, Easton.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org or , . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020