ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map

Richard S. Jacoby


1944 - 2020
Richard S. Jacoby Obituary
Services for Richard S. Jacoby, 75, of Northampton, who died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 am on Saturday in the church. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org or , . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020
