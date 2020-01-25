|
|
Richard S. Miltenberger, 92, formerly of Pennsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Northampton. He was the husband of the late Dorothea F. (Reinhard) Miltenberger, with whom he shared 67 loving years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Walter W., Sr. and Hattie I. (Mills) Miltenberger. Richard honorably served in the United States Navy during World War II. A member of the Carpenters Union Local #600, Bethlehem, he was a carpenter for more than 40 years, before retiring in 1989. Richard was a car enthusiast and a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, as well as a member of the Lehigh Valley Antique Car Club, and Ontelaunee Antique Auto Club. Additionally, he was a member of Slatington Lodge #440, F. & A.M., and a member of the former Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schoenersville. Survivors: He is survived by his son, Michael Miltenberger and his wife, Debra, of Danielsville; daughters, Cynthia Hoch of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kathleen Turtzo and her husband, Kerry, of Zionsville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard Miltenberger, of Bethlehem; and a sister, Margarete Toth, of Bethlehem. In addition to his late wife, Dorothea, he was predeceased by three brothers, Walter, Jr., Ray, and Sherwood Miltenberger, Sr., a son-in-law, Carl Hoch, and his four-legged best buddy, HOBO. Services: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Zion Stone Church Cemetery, Kreidersville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or the , 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020