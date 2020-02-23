Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map

Richard T. Clay

Richard T. Clay Obituary
Richard T. "Dick" Clay, 90, of Fountain Hill, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was the husband of Jane (Diehl) Clay, who died in 2010. Born in Fountain Hill, Richard was the son of the late William E. and Mae E. (Weaver) Clay. A 1947 graduate of Fountain Hill High School, he earned a bachelor's degree from Moravian College in 1951 and served during the Korean War in the Army Chemical Corps. Richard was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 34 years before retiring in 1985. Richard was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. He enjoyed traveling, photography, woodworking, gardening and CHOCOLATE CANDY.

Surviving are his friend, Joyce Butz of Allentown; sisters-in-law, Aileen Werner and Doris Diehl, both of Hellertown; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by interment in Bethlehem Memorial Park. A calling hour will precede the service from 9 - 10 a.m. Wednesday. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 474 Vine Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, or the . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
