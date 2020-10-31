1/1
Richard T. Dundon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard T. Dundon, 92, of Bethlehem, died on October 29, 2020. He was born in Glenarm, MD; son of the late James and Sarah (Connolly) Dundon. Dick was recently preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Regina M. (Komenas) Dundon, who passed in May.

Dick was a graduate of Liberty High School. He proudly served in the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army. This division played an important role in several invasions during WWII; including the occupation of Germany. Upon returning from war, Dick earned his degree from Moravian College where he was a member of the football team. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for over 40 years, retiring as a manager in the Sheet Products Marketing Department.

He will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Welsh and husband, James; as well as his extended family. Dick was predeceased by his son, Tim Dundon in 2015 and his brother, James.

A private burial will be held with a memorial mass to be scheduled in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved