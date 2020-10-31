Richard T. Dundon, 92, of Bethlehem, died on October 29, 2020. He was born in Glenarm, MD; son of the late James and Sarah (Connolly) Dundon. Dick was recently preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Regina M. (Komenas) Dundon, who passed in May.
Dick was a graduate of Liberty High School. He proudly served in the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army. This division played an important role in several invasions during WWII; including the occupation of Germany. Upon returning from war, Dick earned his degree from Moravian College where he was a member of the football team. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for over 40 years, retiring as a manager in the Sheet Products Marketing Department.
He will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Welsh and husband, James; as well as his extended family. Dick was predeceased by his son, Tim Dundon in 2015 and his brother, James.
A private burial will be held with a memorial mass to be scheduled in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
