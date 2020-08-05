Richard T. "Rich" McDonell, 69 of Northampton passed away on March 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Husband of Sherry L. (Boger) McDonell, they would have been married 45 years on May 3rd.
Service: A Time of Remembrance will be held on Sunday August 9, 2020 from 2PM to 4 PM followed by Military Honors at the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Delaware National Park Recreation Area Attn: Superintendent 1978 River Road Bushkill, PA 18324 (Make check payable to "National Park Service") or or to a charity of your choice
