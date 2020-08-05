1/2
Richard T. "Rich" McDonell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard T. "Rich" McDonell, 69 of Northampton passed away on March 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Husband of Sherry L. (Boger) McDonell, they would have been married 45 years on May 3rd.

Service: A Time of Remembrance will be held on Sunday August 9, 2020 from 2PM to 4 PM followed by Military Honors at the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: Delaware National Park Recreation Area Attn: Superintendent 1978 River Road Bushkill, PA 18324 (Make check payable to "National Park Service") or or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Herron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved