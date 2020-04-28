Richard T. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard T. Miller, 65, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was the husband of Donna M. (Salines) Miller, with whom he shared 11 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles and Arvilla (Berger) Miller. Since 1979, he was employed at Air Products. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of East Allentown Fire Company, Franklin Home Association and Jordan AC, among others. He was a kind hearted sole and enjoyed life. He is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Sarah Zimmerman; brothers Edward and David; sisters Bertha Vasilik, Maryema Holben; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: twin sister Diane, Edwin, Frederick, Charles and Willard. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
Sorry to the family for your loss, he was my favorite uncle, when I would be around the family.
Charles III
Family
Sorry to the family for your loss, he was my favorite uncle, I was always with him when I was around the family.
Charles III
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved