Richard T. Miller, 65, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was the husband of Donna M. (Salines) Miller, with whom he shared 11 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles and Arvilla (Berger) Miller. Since 1979, he was employed at Air Products. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of East Allentown Fire Company, Franklin Home Association and Jordan AC, among others. He was a kind hearted sole and enjoyed life. He is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Sarah Zimmerman; brothers Edward and David; sisters Bertha Vasilik, Maryema Holben; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: twin sister Diane, Edwin, Frederick, Charles and Willard. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.