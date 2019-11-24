Home

POWERED BY

Services
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery Section 11
located at 547 N. Krocks Road
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kershner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Victor Kershner II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Victor Kershner II Obituary
70, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born in Allentown to the late Richard Kershner Sr. and Clarabelle (Benicoff) Kershner. He is survived by his wife, Constance of 48 years; children Joshua (wife Megan) and Sara; grandchildren Trevor, Aidan, and Madison; brother Donald (wife Cindy), nephew Christopher (wife Lesha) and grand niece and nephew Emily and Matthew; niece Jennifer and grand nephews and niece- Owen, Anya, and Clayton. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday November 27, 2019 in Resurrection Cemetery Section 11, located at 547 N. Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106, with Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick officiating. A Luncheon and Celebration of Richard's life will follow at The Parkland Restaurant 2702 Walbert Ave. Allentown, PA 18104. Memorial contributions honoring Richard may be presented to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -