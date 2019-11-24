|
|
70, passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born in Allentown to the late Richard Kershner Sr. and Clarabelle (Benicoff) Kershner. He is survived by his wife, Constance of 48 years; children Joshua (wife Megan) and Sara; grandchildren Trevor, Aidan, and Madison; brother Donald (wife Cindy), nephew Christopher (wife Lesha) and grand niece and nephew Emily and Matthew; niece Jennifer and grand nephews and niece- Owen, Anya, and Clayton. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday November 27, 2019 in Resurrection Cemetery Section 11, located at 547 N. Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106, with Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick officiating. A Luncheon and Celebration of Richard's life will follow at The Parkland Restaurant 2702 Walbert Ave. Allentown, PA 18104. Memorial contributions honoring Richard may be presented to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2019