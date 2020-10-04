Richard W. Ede Jr., 63, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home in Winfield.
"Bubba," as he was known by those who love him, was born April 23, 1957, in Wind Gap, PA to Carrie and Richard Ede. Following his graduation from Pen Argyl High School in 1975, he began his journey as a West Point cadet at the United States Military Academy. After he graduated from West Point in 1979, he completed tours in Germany and Brooklyn. In 1987, he settled permanently in the Selinsgrove area.
Bubba loved his four children and partner, Sandy, fiercely. Sandy was the love of his life and taught him how to open his heart again. His children are infinitely thankful that their father experienced incredible joy and was so loved by such a compassionate woman.
Rich had a thirst for knowledge and encouraged others to explore and expand theirs. Rich was also an avid cyclist and lifelong athlete, but what he loved more than anything was celebrating the successes of his children and their peers. He loved the energy and community of local sports, and would support the Seals any way he could. He made sure his children felt worthy and would enthusiastically acknowledge each new personal best. He would also frequently call fellow parents beaming and congratulating them on their children's successes after reading the latest stats.
Rich loved his alma mater of West Point. Many friends and family would accompany him to the Army Navy football game each December, as well as countless games and events on campus throughout the year.
Friendship was the cornerstone of Bubba's life. His Monday Night Football crew knew him as the "veggie man." His West Point family knew him for his camaraderie. On his annual ice fishing trips he was the man to keep the brews flowing and stories rolling. On his yearly beach trips, he and Sandy were the Master Sauce Makers. He was never one to turn down a game of quoits or cornhole, and a cul-de-sac campfire was only a teepee away. On back country roads he would be seen in his cycling bib and jersey flying by on two wheels. Everyone knew him for his quick wit and huge belly laughs.
Rich was truly larger than life. He will remain forever a legend in those hearts who were fortunate enough to be touched by his. Prost!
Bubba continues to live through his partner, Sandy Mullay; daughter, Sarah Ede; son, Tom Ede, his wife Laura, and their two sons Jace and Jack; daughter, Maddie Schwarz, and her husband Michael; son, Mike Ede; "third" son, Ben Bahner; mom, Carrie Ede; sisters, Karen (Chuck) Ward, Gretchen (Frank) Ottaly, and Kristine Glidden.
A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to gather in large groups again. Details will be shared at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy and his children ask that donations be made in his name to Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg to share his love and passion of cycling with children and adults. To make a donation please visit recyclebicycleharrisburg.org
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.