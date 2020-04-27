Dr. Richard Wotring Gemmel, 78, of Slatington, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. Born in Allentown, July 17, 1941, Richard was the son of the late John G. and Lila M. (George) Gemmel. He graduated from Parkland High School in 1959 and furthered his education by earning a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Temple University. While at Temple, he was Co-Captain of the soccer team. Dr. Gemmel worked as a Chemical Engineer for RCA Victor in Camden, NJ, in the RCA Victor's Space and Defense Division for 10 years. His proudest achievements involved his work on the Apollo 11 Space Mission, where he assisted in the development of the circuitry involved in the lunar landing and first lunar walk. Dr. Gemmel also approved all the circuitry that was used in both the televisions and television cameras which made possible everyone on Earth to watch the astronauts as they positioned the American flag on the lunar surface. Dr. Gemmel was often sent to RCA's Studio A and B in Nashville, TN to "trouble shoot" any problems that arose while recording music. He also worked on the circuitry of RCA's Spectra 70 computers. Dr. Gemmel returned to the Lehigh Valley, and along with his partners, Joseph J. Hartmann and Lila M. Gemmel owned and operated the former Ballietsville Inn for 26 years before retiring in 1997. His restaurant memberships include, membership in the Lehigh Valley Restaurant Association from 1972 – 1997 where he served a year as Chapter President and 17 years as Treasurer, First Vice-President of the Pennsylvania Restaurant Assocation,The Chaine des Rotisseurs and The Ordre Mondial in Paris,and The National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. For 14 consecutive years, the Ballietsville Inn garnered the coveted Mobil Four-Star Rating and many numerous fine dining awards. Having a great interest in history, Dr. Gemmel was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Lehigh Co. Historical Society, and the National Historical Society. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. Survivors: Sister, Sue Ann Pechacek and her husband, Daniel of Allentown; niece Danielle; nephew, Thomas; business partner and life-long friend, Joseph J. Hartmann of Slatington. Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Kris P. Snyder-Samuelson officiating. No public calling hours. Entombment will follow the service at Grandview Chapel Mausoluem, Allentown. A video of the service will be available Friday evening, May 1st on the funeral home website www.heintzelmancares.com. Click on Dr. Gemmel's obituary for the link. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society and/or Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.