1/1
Richard W. Keck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Keck, 75, of Whitehall, passed away after lengthy illness at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Rick worked at PPL, Allentown until retirement, after which he transitioned to become a Certified Recovery Specialist. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Coleman G. and Kathryne E. (Bolestridge) Keck. He was a graduate of William Allen High School, Northampton Community College, and a Peacetime Air Force Veteran. For many years he served as a wrestling coach with Hokey AA and Whitehall High School as well as a softball coach with Fullerton AA. Rick was a Mason at Porter Lodge #284, Catasauqua, and a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Bethlehem Forest #61.

Survivors: Daughters: Chrisa Keck of Jenkintown, PA, Tara Aleski and Ammie Middleton of Allentown, Brothers: Coleman (Bud) Keck, Jr. and his partner Judith Cieslikowski of Palm Desert, CA and Gary Keck and his wife Carolyn of Hillsborough, NJ, Sister: Kathryne Keck-Harris wife of Steven Harris of Macungie, Grandchildren: PJ and Gabriel Middleton, Tricia and Stevie Aleski, and Matthew Bant, 6 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also remaining is Antoinette Horn, his companion, of Allentown. He was preceded in death by a Brother: Alan Keck and a Sister: Judith Rutz.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19140.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved