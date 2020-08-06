Richard W. Keck, 75, of Whitehall, passed away after lengthy illness at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Rick worked at PPL, Allentown until retirement, after which he transitioned to become a Certified Recovery Specialist. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Coleman G. and Kathryne E. (Bolestridge) Keck. He was a graduate of William Allen High School, Northampton Community College, and a Peacetime Air Force Veteran. For many years he served as a wrestling coach with Hokey AA and Whitehall High School as well as a softball coach with Fullerton AA. Rick was a Mason at Porter Lodge #284, Catasauqua, and a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Bethlehem Forest #61.
Survivors: Daughters: Chrisa Keck of Jenkintown, PA, Tara Aleski and Ammie Middleton of Allentown, Brothers: Coleman (Bud) Keck, Jr. and his partner Judith Cieslikowski of Palm Desert, CA and Gary Keck and his wife Carolyn of Hillsborough, NJ, Sister: Kathryne Keck-Harris wife of Steven Harris of Macungie, Grandchildren: PJ and Gabriel Middleton, Tricia and Stevie Aleski, and Matthew Bant, 6 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also remaining is Antoinette Horn, his companion, of Allentown. He was preceded in death by a Brother: Alan Keck and a Sister: Judith Rutz.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19140.