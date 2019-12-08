|
Richard W. Kleppinger, 81, of Allentown died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Nancy (Hopkins) Kleppinger. They were married on October 19, 1963 recently celebrating 56 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Conover) Kleppinger. Richard was a 1956 graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1959. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and sailed upon the USS Stribling. He was a long-time member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. Richard worked for the former Taylor Wharton Co. and later Mack Trucks until retiring in 1992. He enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and could often be found watching Matthew pitch or Sarah play soccer. He enjoyed vacationing with family at the ocean and was a long-time golfer.
Survivors: Wife; Brother Robert and his wife Patricia (Keigher) Kleppinger. Sons Rich Kleppinger, and John Kleppinger; Daughter Susan (Kleppinger) Deibert and her husband Tim Deibert, and Grandchildren Matthew and Sarah.
Services: Calling hours will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday evening, December 11th at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. FuneraI Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019