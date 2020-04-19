Richard W. "Ricky" Millhouse, 47, passed away much too early on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedarcrest. Born in Bethlehem, Ricky was the son of Randal and Sue Millhouse of Greentown. He attended Johnson & Wales University, and worked as a cook for several resorts in the Poconos, as well as Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. He also worked for the Wallenpaupack School District. Ricky enjoyed singing and listening to music, as well as being outdoors. He had wonderful friends, and always had a smile and a joke to tell. Ricky will be dearly missed by many. Survivors: parents Randy and Sue. Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date, after the public health mandates have been relaxed. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.